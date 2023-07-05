Royal Canadian Air Force Sgt. Maxime Levesque-Francoeur, a CC-130J Super Hercules aircraft loadmaster assigned to the 436th Transportation Squadron, stares at ocean during Mobility Guardian 23 above the Pacific Ocean, on July 12, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:55 Photo ID: 7911605 VIRIN: 230712-F-CQ002-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.38 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CC-130J: MG23 Coalition Airdrop [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.