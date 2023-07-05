U.S. Air Force combat rescue officers, assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron, participate in a search and rescue exercise off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2023. These training exercises are designed to posture the 31st RQS to respond quickly and effectively to a wide range of possible contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 02:57
|Photo ID:
|7911574
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-BS464-7711
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st RQS strengthens communication capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
