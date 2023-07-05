31st RQS strengthens communication capabilities

U.S. Air Force combat rescue officers, assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron, participate in a search and rescue exercise off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2023. These training exercises are designed to posture the 31st RQS to respond quickly and effectively to a wide range of possible contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

