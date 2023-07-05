Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st RQS strengthens communication capabilities [Image 1 of 3]

    31st RQS strengthens communication capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Fisher, left, 31st Rescue Squadron Weapons and Tactics flight commander, and Maj. Niklaus Hook, right, division commander, communicates with 31st RQS headquarters during a search and rescue exercise off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2023. The 31st RQS conducts extensive training in various rescue scenarios to ensure they are ready to effectively respond to real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 02:57
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 31st RQS strengthens communication capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

