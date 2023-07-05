U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Fisher, left, 31st Rescue Squadron Weapons and Tactics flight commander, and Maj. Niklaus Hook, right, division commander, communicates with 31st RQS headquarters during a search and rescue exercise off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2023. The 31st RQS conducts extensive training in various rescue scenarios to ensure they are ready to effectively respond to real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 02:57 Photo ID: 7911565 VIRIN: 230710-F-BS464-7571 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 989.93 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st RQS strengthens communication capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.