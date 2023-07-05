31st RQS strengthens communication capabilities

A U.S. Air Force combat rescue officer, assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron, communicates with the 31st RQS headquarters off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2023. Communication is vital during search and rescue operations to help maintain accurate situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

