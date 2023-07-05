A U.S. Air Force combat rescue officer, assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron, communicates with the 31st RQS headquarters off the shore of Okinawa, Japan, July 11, 2023. Communication is vital during search and rescue operations to help maintain accurate situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 02:57
|Photo ID:
|7911569
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-BS464-7633
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|997.7 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st RQS strengthens communication capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
