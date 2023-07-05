Yokota Airmen keep Northern Edge moving

Airman 1st Class Dennis Sifford, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks an oxygen mask on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, before taking off in support of exercise Northern Edge at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. By operating out of Kadena, visiting forces build experience operating in the physically vast and strategically complex environment of the Indo-Pacific, enabling greater readiness and interoperability with joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

