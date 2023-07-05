Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen keep Northern Edge moving [Image 5 of 5]

    Yokota Airmen keep Northern Edge moving

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Dennis Sifford, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks an oxygen mask on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, before taking off in support of exercise Northern Edge at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. By operating out of Kadena, visiting forces build experience operating in the physically vast and strategically complex environment of the Indo-Pacific, enabling greater readiness and interoperability with joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:24
    VIRIN: 230710-F-TF632-7068
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Yokota Airmen keep Northern Edge moving [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    Northern Edge
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

