Yokota Airmen keep Northern Edge moving

Senior Airman Christopher Bartek, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, checks the propellers of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, before taking off in support of exercise Northern Edge at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 11, 2023. KAB regularly hosts visiting joint, allied and partner forces to enhance our operational readiness to defend Japan and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP