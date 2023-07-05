Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen keep Northern Edge moving [Image 4 of 5]

    Yokota Airmen keep Northern Edge moving

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Aircrew and maintainers from Yokota Air Base, Japan, stand at the end of a C-130J Super Hercules ramp before takeoff from Kadena Air Base, Japan in support of exercise Northern Edge July 11, 2023. This exercise is the culmination of six months of planning to showcase multilateral cooperation, advance interoperability and grow shared capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    This work, Yokota Airmen keep Northern Edge moving [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    Northern Edge
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

