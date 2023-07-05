Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company, 44th ESB-E hosts Exercise Stoney Run 23 [Image 5 of 5]

    Bravo Company, 44th ESB-E hosts Exercise Stoney Run 23

    GERMANY

    03.22.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Adam Stanley 

    44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion

    CPL Zachary Lentz works to integrate satellite communications between US and UK equipment with a Soldier from the 250th Gurkha Signal Squadron (UK) during Exercise Stoney Run 23.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 10:34
    Photo ID: 7909268
    VIRIN: 230322-A-UA635-8841
    Resolution: 3059x2337
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company, 44th ESB-E hosts Exercise Stoney Run 23 [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Adam Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    44ESBE

