Soldiers from 44th ESB-E train with Soldiers from the 250th Gurkha Signal Squadron during Exercise Stoney Run 23.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7909257
|VIRIN:
|230321-A-UA635-8628
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company, 44th ESB-E hosts Exercise Stoney Run 23 [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Adam Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT