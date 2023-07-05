Stoney Run exercise strengthen US, UK capabilities, partnerships

Story by U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adam Stanley, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced



BAUMHOLDER, Germany — U.S. Army and British Army Signal Soldiers enhanced their readiness and interoperability skills through technical and tactical training challenges during Exercise Stoney Run at the Baumholder Military Training area, March 20 to 24, 2023.



Members from Bravo Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade hosted the United Kingdom’s 250th Gurkha Signal Squadron, Queens Gurkha Signals during the exercise, an annual US/UK training event designed to test and validate communications and network capabilities, and enhance operational synergy and partner capacity between the two NATO allies. Both teams exercised each other’s ability to conduct expeditionary signal operations.



This year’s exercise incorporated weapons familiarization and a culture day to the primary signal interoperability objectives. The 250th GSS received training and marksmanship instruction on the US-issued M4 rifle, which included a simulated qualification exam at the Baumholder Engagement Skills Trainer. The instruction and EST provided a unique opportunity for the Gurkha Soldiers to practice and reinforce marksmanship fundamentals on foreign firearms.



The primary focus for the exercise was integrating communications between coalition signal equipment. Although both units provide expeditionary signal communications, each military has unique equipment and methods for deployment. US and UK Soldiers worked together to successfully establish long-distance high frequency radio links to Poland and the UK. Teams continued to collaborate throughout the exercise and were able to link their SNN to 250th GSS’s satellite terminal, and validate voice and data services.



The exercise also incorporated a US-led deployment exercise and equipment validation event. Both US and UK troops formed joint teams, and conducted a joint convoy to a simulated mission site. There, UK troops fully-integrated into three Scalable Network Node teams. Soldiers from the 44th ESB-E then provided further instruction on US equipment setup.



“Combining both nation’s teams in our deployment exercise was a great opportunity for my Soldiers and I to get to know the 250th GSS Soldiers and build trust,” said Spc. Geovanni Suarez, SNN 350 Team Chief. “We provided a detailed overview on our procedures for establishing communications, and walked them through our satellite terminal set up. I’m confident my team could deploy anywhere with the Queen’s Gurkhas Signals. We worked very well together.”



The Exercise Stoney Run 23 ‘Culture Day’ highlighted both units’ diverse backgrounds. Various speakers from both the 44th ESB-E and the 250th GSS spoke about the need to continue enhance the US and UK partnership. Members from the 250th GSS also shared a presentation on the Nepalese culture, the Gurkha selection process, and performed the traditional Khukuri dance from Nepal.



Exercise Stoney Run 23 exhibited 44th ESB-E and 250th GSS’s dedication to continued collaboration between NATO allies. The successful equipment integration achieved between the units enhances each units’ ability to link NATO signal assets.



The 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa.



- Visit www.2sigbde.army.mil for more on the 2d Theater Signal Brigade

- Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrigadeofExcellence

- Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/2sigbde

- Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/2sigbde

- Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/2sigbde

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 06:29 Story ID: 449331 Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stoney Run exercise strengthen US, UK capabilities, partnerships, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.