Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nijmegen Four Days March [Image 3 of 3]

    Nijmegen Four Days March

    NETHERLANDS

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    The Allied International Marching Team from Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum wear their required military uniforms and 10-kilogram (22 lbs) rucksacks as they practice marching 40 kilometers (24.9 miles) through Sittard, the Netherlands, July 5, 2023. In order to register for the Nijmegen Four Days March as a military service member, participants agree to wear their uniforms and carry the required weight for the duration of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 08:54
    Photo ID: 7908963
    VIRIN: 230705-A-PJ134-2511
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nijmegen Four Days March [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nijmegen Four Days March
    Nijmegen Four Days March
    Nijmegen Four Days March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nijmegen march offers challenge, inspiration to participants

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    march
    netherlands
    nijmegen
    usagbenelux
    nijmegen-march
    nijmegen-four-days-march

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT