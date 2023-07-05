The Allied International Marching Team from Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum wear their required military uniforms and 10-kilogram (22 lbs) rucksacks as they practice marching 40 kilometers (24.9 miles) through Sittard, the Netherlands, July 5, 2023. In order to register for the Nijmegen Four Days March as a military service member, participants agree to wear their uniforms and carry the required weight for the duration of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 7908963 VIRIN: 230705-A-PJ134-2511 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.18 MB Location: NL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nijmegen Four Days March [Image 3 of 3], by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.