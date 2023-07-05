The Allied International Marching Team from Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum continue their practice march through Schinveld, the Netherlands, despite the dark skies and rainy weather, July 5, 2023. When training for the Nijmegen Four Days March, all marchers must learn to be prepared for rain, cold, and excessive heat. (Photo courtesy of the Allied International Marching Team)

