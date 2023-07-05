Donning their rain gear due to the inclement weather, the Allied International Marching Team gathers in a parking lot at Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Netherlands, after finishing a 40-kilometer (24.9 mile) practice march July 5, 2023. The team completed two consecutive days of marching 40 kilometers as part of their preparation for the Nijmegen Four Days March, July 18 to 21. (Photo courtesy of the Allied International Marching Team)
