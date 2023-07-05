Donning their rain gear due to the inclement weather, the Allied International Marching Team gathers in a parking lot at Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Netherlands, after finishing a 40-kilometer (24.9 mile) practice march July 5, 2023. The team completed two consecutive days of marching 40 kilometers as part of their preparation for the Nijmegen Four Days March, July 18 to 21. (Photo courtesy of the Allied International Marching Team)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 7908959 VIRIN: 230705-A-A0949-2562 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 247.51 KB Location: NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nijmegen Four Days March [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.