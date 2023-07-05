Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nijmegen Four Days March [Image 2 of 3]

    Nijmegen Four Days March

    NETHERLANDS

    07.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Donning their rain gear due to the inclement weather, the Allied International Marching Team gathers in a parking lot at Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the Netherlands, after finishing a 40-kilometer (24.9 mile) practice march July 5, 2023. The team completed two consecutive days of marching 40 kilometers as part of their preparation for the Nijmegen Four Days March, July 18 to 21. (Photo courtesy of the Allied International Marching Team)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 08:54
    Photo ID: 7908959
    VIRIN: 230705-A-A0949-2562
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 247.51 KB
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nijmegen Four Days March [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nijmegen Four Days March
    Nijmegen Four Days March
    Nijmegen Four Days March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nijmegen march offers challenge, inspiration to participants

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    march
    netherlands
    nijmegen
    usagbenelux
    nijmegen-march
    nijmegen-four-days-march

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT