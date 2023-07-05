230710-A-ZN169-1043

Col. Susan M. Cebula, Dental Activity - Fort Jackson commander, holds the unit colors after receiving them from Col. Michael T. Evans, commander of Dental Health Command - Atlantic during a ceremony held July 10 in the Joe E. Mann Ballroom. Cebula took command of the Dental Activity from Col. George A. Quiroa.

