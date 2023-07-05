Col. Susan M. Cebula, Dental Activity - Fort Jackson commander, holds the unit colors after receiving them from Col. Michael T. Evans, commander of Dental Health Command - Atlantic during a ceremony held July 10 in the Joe E. Mann Ballroom. Cebula took command of the Dental Activity from Col. George A. Quiroa.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 08:53
|Photo ID:
|7908961
|VIRIN:
|230710-A-ZN169-1043
|Resolution:
|2002x3023
|Size:
|561.94 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230710-A-ZN169-1043 [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dental activity welcomes ‘high-value leader’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT