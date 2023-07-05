Staff Sgt. Alan J. Mills, operations noncommissioned officer for Dental Activity - Fort Jackson, salutes during a ceremony where Col Susan M. Cebula took command of the unit from Col. George A. Quiroa.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 08:53
|Photo ID:
|7908960
|VIRIN:
|230710-A-ZN169-1038
|Resolution:
|2277x3561
|Size:
|708.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230710-A-ZN169-1038 [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dental activity welcomes ‘high-value leader’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT