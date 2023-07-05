Dental activity welcomes ‘high-value leader’

A “high-value leader” took the reins of Dental Activity Fort Jackson during a change of command ceremony, July 10. That leader just happens to be the first female to command Fort Jackson’s dental activities since the post opened its first dental clinic in 1956.



Col. Susan M. Cebula, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native, took command of Fort Jackson’s dental facilities from Col. George A. Quiroa during a ceremony held in the Joe E. Mann Ballroom on post.



Col. Michael T. Evans, commander of Dental Health Command – Atlantic presided over the ceremony and said Cebula had a “strong work ethic and capacity necessary to build and maintain a culture of trust and responsibility.” Cebula comes from a service-oriented Family. Her sisters, retired Lt. Col. Lee Ann Cebula, who was an Army emergency room nurse, and Jennifer Cebula, a high school math teacher, attended the ceremony. Her father and two brothers served as enlisted Soldiers as well.

Evans and Cebula have worked together previously.



“We’re excited to have you and your Family on our team, and we’re looking forward to working with you again. I’ve seen you in action” and I am positive you will accomplish the mission. Evans spoke moments after the ceremonial passing of the unit colors signifying a new leader at the helm of the unit. He thanked Quiroa for his efforts and lauded Cebula’s accomplishments.



He also highlighted some of Fort Jack-son’s dental accomplishments under Quiroa’s leadership.



We had “just over 126,000 Soldiers process through reception here,” Evans added. “Dental readiness, which is one of our main missions, improved from as low as 80% to 98%. (Dental) wellness, which means you don’t need any more dental care, went from 40% to 72%. This was maintained for up to six consecutive months.”



“It is truly an honor and a privilege to serve as the next commander of the Fort Jackson Dental Activity,” said Cebula, who was commissioned as a dental officer in 1999.



“I am committed to giving my all, in support of the Army’s number one mission – readiness,” Cebula said. It is part of the unit’s mission to always be “ready to provide the highest quality dental care in both clinical and tactical environments.”



“To the Soldiers, (Department of the Army) Civilians and Family members of Fort Jackson DENTAC, I am looking forward to being your commander,” Cebula added. “I fully understand that people truly come first, and the importance of having leaders that are developed and trained. We have an obligation to make sure America’s Soldiers are ready to fight in America’s wars.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US