    Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate [Image 4 of 4]

    Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum’s main access control point, Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate, is named after the former 10th Mountain Division (LI) assistant commander for personnel and logistics, who was instrumental in overseeing the largescale installation construction that began in the late 1980s. With his extensive engineering background, Cerjan was selected to handle the day-to-day management of the expansion project that brought the division to the North Country. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Drum
    USMA
    IMCOM
    Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan

