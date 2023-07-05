Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate

Fort Drum’s main access control point, Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate, is named after the former 10th Mountain Division (LI) assistant commander for personnel and logistics, who was instrumental in overseeing the largescale installation construction that began in the late 1980s. With his extensive engineering background, Cerjan was selected to handle the day-to-day management of the expansion project that brought the division to the North Country. (Courtesy Photo)

