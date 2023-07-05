Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate

Fort Drum’s main access control point in named in honor of the late Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan, who served as 10th Mountain Division (LI) assistant commander from 1985 to 1987, during which he oversaw one of the Army's largest garrison expansion projects since World War II. With his extensive engineering background, Cerjan was selected to handle the day-to-day management of the project that brought the division to the North Country. Interstate 781, between Fort Drum and Interstate 81, is known as Paul Cerjan Memorial Highway. (Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Photo)

