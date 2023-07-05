Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate [Image 1 of 4]

    Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum’s main access control point in named in honor of the late Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan, who served as 10th Mountain Division (LI) assistant commander from 1985 to 1987, during which he oversaw one of the Army's largest garrison expansion projects since World War II. With his extensive engineering background, Cerjan was selected to handle the day-to-day management of the project that brought the division to the North Country. Interstate 781, between Fort Drum and Interstate 81, is known as Paul Cerjan Memorial Highway. (Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2014
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 08:44
    VIRIN: 140728-A-XX986-1010
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan Gate [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Drum
    USMA
    IMCOM
    Lt. Gen. Paul G. Cerjan

