Final Words for a Fine Soldier

Col. Duc Nguyen, team lead, space and multi-domain operations, shares his memories of Lt. Col. Ryan Myers during a memorial ceremony conducted June 24, 2023, at Joint Base Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. Myers – dedicated Soldier, proud father and loving husband – passed away Nov. 26, 2021. He forged an illustrious 27-year military career that included various assignments spanning two military branches in the space, intelligence and special operations fields. His final assignment was as a senior innovation officer, Space Portfolio, 75th Innovation Command. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An, U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command)

