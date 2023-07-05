Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final Words for a Fine Soldier [Image 5 of 5]

    Final Words for a Fine Soldier

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Col. Duc Nguyen, team lead, space and multi-domain operations, shares his memories of Lt. Col. Ryan Myers during a memorial ceremony conducted June 24, 2023, at Joint Base Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. Myers – dedicated Soldier, proud father and loving husband – passed away Nov. 26, 2021. He forged an illustrious 27-year military career that included various assignments spanning two military branches in the space, intelligence and special operations fields. His final assignment was as a senior innovation officer, Space Portfolio, 75th Innovation Command. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An, U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command)

