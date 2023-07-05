Col. Duc Nguyen, team lead, space and multi-domain operations, shares his memories of Lt. Col. Ryan Myers during a memorial ceremony conducted June 24, 2023, at Joint Base Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. Myers – dedicated Soldier, proud father and loving husband – passed away Nov. 26, 2021. He forged an illustrious 27-year military career that included various assignments spanning two military branches in the space, intelligence and special operations fields. His final assignment was as a senior innovation officer, Space Portfolio, 75th Innovation Command. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An, U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 07:59
|Photo ID:
|7908894
|VIRIN:
|230624-A-DB402-9262
|Resolution:
|1580x1600
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Final Words for a Fine Soldier [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
To Honor You Call Us: 75th Innovation Command join friends, family in rememberance of Lt. Col. Ryan Myers
Memorial Service Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT