To Honor You Call Us: 75th Innovation Command join friends, family in rememberance of Lt. Col. Ryan Myers

HOUSTON, Texas - Dozens of Army Reserve Soldiers, friends and loved ones gathered at the 75th Innovation Command headquarters to commemorate the life and service of Lt. Col. Ryan T. Myers during his memorial ceremony conducted June 24, 2023, at Joint Base Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. Myers – dedicated Soldier, proud father and loving husband – passed away Nov. 26, 2021. He forged an illustrious 27-year military career that included various assignments spanning two military branches in the space, intelligence and special operations fields.



Maj. Gen. Martin Klein, commanding general, 75th IC, expressed his gratitude for the service and sacrifice of Myers and his family.



“As we bid farewell and pay our final respects, I want you to never forget what Lt. Col. Myers taught us,” said Klein. “He taught us that us that we are all Soldiers. We are a community of brothers and sisters. We are committed to defending this great land and our way of life.”



After Klein finished his address and embraced Myers’ wife, Kellie, and her daughters, Reagan and Karagan, Col. Duc Nguyen, team lead, space and multi-domain operations, stepped up to the podium to share his memories of Myers.



“When Ryan joined our team, I already heard great and wonderful things about him,” said Nguyen. “He came to us a seasoned leader and a warrior … yet he made his presence known with his kindness, professionalism, experience and intelligence.”



The ceremony continued with the folding and presentation of the American flag to the Myers family, followed by a ceremonial roll call where Myers’ rank and name was called three times. A 21-gun salute conducted by Marines from 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Detachment, broke the somber silence. The resounding boom from the cracks of their rifles faded in the distance as a lone Marine put a bugle to his lips and played Taps.



The ceremony concluded with Soldiers rendering slow salutes in front of a portrait of Myers and a Fallen Soldier Memorial erected in his name.



Myers was born in Livonia, Mich., March 3, 1971. In May of 1994, he earned a commission as a second lieutenant into the U.S. Air Force and served in both Active and Reserve components. Myers transitioned to the U.S. Army Reserve in June 2004. Throughout his tenure in the Army Reserve, Ryan served in several selective, strategically important positions, each with increasing responsibilities.



Myers began his Army career as a political-military analyst with the United States European Command, where he served for six years and ended his term as the executive officer of Detachment 3. Myers was then selected to serve as a foreign capabilities analyst with the United States Special Operations Command. Myers served with USSOCOM for three years during which time he was selected to become the Analysis and Control Element chief of A Company, 337th Military Intelligence Battalion.



Following his role as ACE chief, Myers was selected for successive, competitive commands, including Detachment 4, 3100th Strategic Intelligence Group and Detachment 2, 2200th Military Intelligence Group. His final assignment was as a senior innovation officer, Space Portfolio, 75th Innovation Command.



Myers is survived by his wife Kellie; daughters Morgan, Reagan and Karagan; son Logan Sturtevant; mother Joyce (Steve) Lamon; brothers Chad (Angie) Myers and Tim. (Chelsea) Baugher.



“We are so honored to have you (Kellie), Reagan and Karagan with us today to join [Myers’] fellow Soldiers and make the solemn promise … to carry on his memory and legacy.” said Klein.

