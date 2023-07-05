Distinguished Visitors

Capt. Matt Mulcahey, right, the executive officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), briefs Rear Adm. Giacinto Sciandra, Commander of the Italian Second Naval Division, in the pilot house, July 12, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

