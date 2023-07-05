Distinguished Visitors

Rear Adm. Giacinto Sciandra, center, Commander of the Italian Second Naval Division, and Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, right, Chief of Staff of Naval Striking and Support Force NATO, visits with Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, left, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12, in the commanding officer's in-port cabin aboard the the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a ship visit, July 12, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mackenzie Culver)

