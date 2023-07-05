Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Visitors [Image 5 of 6]

    Distinguished Visitors

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Rear Adm. Giacinto Sciandra, center, Commander of the Italian Second Naval Division, and Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, right, Chief of Staff of Naval Striking and Support Force NATO, visits with Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, left, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12, in the commanding officer's in-port cabin aboard the the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a ship visit, July 12, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mackenzie Culver)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 02:54
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
