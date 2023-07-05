Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Visitors [Image 2 of 6]

    Distinguished Visitors

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Italian distinguished visitors observe flight operations from the pilot house, July 12, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

