435th AGOW hosts NCO professional development seminar

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa command chief, speaks to noncommissioned officers during an NCO professional development seminar at Ramstein Air Base, July 7, 2023. The seminar taught attendees important leadership skills such as team-building, critical thinking and military decision making to become more effective leaders in their workspaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

