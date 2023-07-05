435th AGOW hosts NCO professional development seminar

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in an ice-breaker activity during a noncommissioned officer professional development seminar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. The seminar taught attendees skills such as military decision making, critical thinking, team building, setting standards and using lawful orders to become more effective leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE