435th AGOW hosts NCO professional development seminar

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing ask first sergeants questions about leadership and team building at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. The 435th AGOW hosted a noncommissioned officer professional development seminar in which attendees learned various new skills to become more effective leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

