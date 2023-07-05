Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th AGOW hosts NCO professional development seminar

    435th AGOW hosts NCO professional development seminar

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing ask first sergeants questions about leadership and team building at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 7, 2023. The 435th AGOW hosted a noncommissioned officer professional development seminar in which attendees learned various new skills to become more effective leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    VIRIN: 230707-F-FN350-1034
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th AGOW hosts NCO professional development seminar [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

