Sea Hawks Fly By Ramage

230711-N-NS135-1252 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) U.S. Navy MH-60S NSea Hawks assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC)9 fly in formation off the bow of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG61) after a Helicopter Visit Board Search and Seizure (HVBSS) exercise, July 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is currently participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA