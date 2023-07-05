Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Helicopters With Albanian Ship [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Helicopters With Albanian Ship

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230711-N-NS135-1192 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, fly over Albanian Coast Guard Iliria-class patrol vessel ALS Lissus (P-133) during a Helicopter Visit Board Search and Seizure (HVBSS) exercise, July 11, 2023 Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is currently participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 01:29
    Photo ID: 7908489
    VIRIN: 230711-N-NS135-1192
    Resolution: 6650x4433
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Helicopters With Albanian Ship [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S . Helicopters During Boarding Exercise
    EOD Technicians Board Albanian Ship
    U.S. Helicopters With Albanian Ship
    U.S Helicopters Over Albanian Ship
    EOD Technicians Depart Albanian Ship
    Sea Hawks Fly By Ramage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT