U.S. Helicopters With Albanian Ship

230711-N-NS135-1192 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, fly over Albanian Coast Guard Iliria-class patrol vessel ALS Lissus (P-133) during a Helicopter Visit Board Search and Seizure (HVBSS) exercise, July 11, 2023 Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is currently participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

