230711-N-NS135-1171 ADRIADIC SEA (July 11, 2023) U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, assigned to the “tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, drop off explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, assigned to Carrier Strike Group 12, onto Albanian Coast Guard Iliria-class patrol vessel ALS Lissus (P-133) during a Helicopter Visit Board Search and Seizure (HVBSS) exercise, July 11, 2023. Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is currently participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.13.2023 01:29 Photo ID: 7908487 VIRIN: 230711-N-NS135-1171 Resolution: 3385x2257 Size: 270.8 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Technicians Board Albanian Ship [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.