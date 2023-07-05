UNITAS 2023: UH-1Y Venom Landing

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron HMLA-775, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, land a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during UNITAS LXIV on Base de entrenamiento de infanteria de marina (Colombian Marine Corps training base) Covenas, Colombia, July 12, 2023. UNITAS, which is taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

