Colombian Marine Corps Teniente Coronel Anthony Camilo Barragán NCO Academy Dean, with ESFIN NCO Academy, native of Bogota, poses for a photo with UH-1Y Venom helicopter during UNITAS LXIV on Base de entrenamiento de infanteria de marina (Colombian Marine Corps training base) Covenas, Colombia, July 12, 2023. UNITAS, which is taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 21:58 Photo ID: 7908223 VIRIN: 230712-M-VM946-1256 Resolution: 5384x3589 Size: 669.35 KB Location: COVENAS, CO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2023: UH-1Y Venom Landing [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.