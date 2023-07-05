Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2023: UH-1Y Venom Landing [Image 7 of 11]

    UNITAS 2023: UH-1Y Venom Landing

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron HMLA-775, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, land a UH-1Y Venom helicopter on the flight line during Exercise UNITAS LXIV on Base de entrenamiento de infanteria de marina (Colombian Marine Corps training base) Covenas, Colombia, July 12, 2023. UNITAS, which is taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    #UNITAS
    #EnduringPromise
    PromesaDuradera
    #UNITAS64
    #BicentenarioNaval

