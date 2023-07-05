Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group 5, cruiser USS Antietam conduct naval exercise with Vietnamese People’s Navy [Image 2 of 2]

    Carrier Strike Group 5, cruiser USS Antietam conduct naval exercise with Vietnamese People’s Navy

    VIETNAM

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230630-N-KW492-0000 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 30, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), foreground, operates at sea with the Vietnamese People's Navy ship VPN 274 after departing Da Nang, Vietnam, June 30. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 20:54
    This work, Carrier Strike Group 5, cruiser USS Antietam conduct naval exercise with Vietnamese People’s Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam
    USS Ronald Reagan
    USS Antietam
    Navy Partnerships

