Carrier Strike Group 5, cruiser USS Antietam conduct naval exercise with Vietnamese People’s Navy

230630-N-KW492-0000 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 30, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), foreground, operates at sea with the Vietnamese People's Navy ship VPN 274 after departing Da Nang, Vietnam, June 30. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

