Carrier Strike Group 5, cruiser USS Antietam conduct naval exercise with Vietnamese People’s Navy

DA NANG, Vietnam – Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 conducted a combined naval exercise with the Vietnamese People’s Navy following a port visit to Da Nang by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), June 30.



“This opportunity to coordinate and execute a series of naval communication and maneuvering evolutions with our Vietnamese partners was an important step toward greater bilateral security cooperation,” said Rear Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander of CSG 5 and Task Force 70. “Just as important, this exercise highlights our countries’ shared vision for a prosperous and resilient South Asia, maritime security and unimpeded commerce across the region.”



Representatives from the strike group met with Vietnamese counterparts in Da Nang to plan the exercise during the three ships’ five-day visit, and upon departure, USS Antietam conducted formation maneuvering drills, signals exchanges and salutes with VPN 274.



“We really enjoyed the opportunity to meet with our counterparts from the Vietnamese People's Navy,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Justin Harts, deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and one of the exercise planners for the carrier strike group. “They were fantastic hosts and we found that we had a great deal in common with respect to safeguarding open access to the Western Pacific for all nations, as well as a shared desire to build closer ties and cooperation in naval training.”



On June 30, the Ronald Reagan CSG departed Da Nang to complete a historic visit that marked the first time a U.S. aircraft carrier has visited the country in five years and the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ comprehensive partnership.



During the port call, Sailors participated in cultural and professional exchanges during community service events, sports competitions, ship tours and a formal reception aboard the aircraft carrier.



The Ronald Reagan CSG is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

