Carrier Strike Group 5, cruiser USS Antietam conduct naval exercise with Vietnamese People’s Navy

230630-N-KW492-0000 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 30, 2023) A Sailor aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) communicates with the Vietnamese People's Navy ship VPN 274, seen in the distance, following a port visit to Da Nang, June 30. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 Location: VN