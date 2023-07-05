230711-N-ML799-1032 SAN DIEGO (July 11, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Christopher Everett, from San Antonio, sands a stanchion on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 18:48
|Photo ID:
|7907932
|VIRIN:
|230711-N-ML799-1032
|Resolution:
|6318x4212
|Size:
|796.9 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli SRA [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
