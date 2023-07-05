Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli SRA [Image 2 of 3]

    Tripoli SRA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230711-N-ML799-1049 SAN DIEGO (July 11, 2023) – Seaman Daiyuri Fajardo, from Sevierville, Tennessee, paints an overhead on a weatherdeck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 18:48
    Photo ID: 7907931
    VIRIN: 230711-N-ML799-1049
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 754.63 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Tripoli SRA [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    USS Tripoli

