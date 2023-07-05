230711-N-ML799-1049 SAN DIEGO (July 11, 2023) – Seaman Daiyuri Fajardo, from Sevierville, Tennessee, paints an overhead on a weatherdeck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 7907931 VIRIN: 230711-N-ML799-1049 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 754.63 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli SRA [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.