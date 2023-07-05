Tripoli SRA

230711-N-ML799-1010 SAN DIEGO (July 11, 2023) – Cmdr. James Williford, Chaplain aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert, from Fairhope, Alabama, perform a historical spot check on equipment in the print shop during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 11. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

