Soldier form the 797th Engineer Company work to place a temporary metal roof on a home in Dededo, Guam, July 9. The temporary roof is part of the Joint Task Force RISEUP program which is providing Guam homeowners impacted by Typhoon Mawar with a temporary roof allowing them to live in their homes while they wait for more permanent repairs to take place. (U.S. Army photo by Frederick Hoyt)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 18:42
|Photo ID:
|7907911
|VIRIN:
|230709-A-VM618-1004
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|DEDEDO, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force RISEUP Roof Install [Image 8 of 8], by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
