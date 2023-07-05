Task Force RISEUP Roof Install

Soldier form the 797th Engineer Company work to place a temporary metal roof on a home in Dededo, Guam, July 9. The temporary roof is part of the Joint Task Force RISEUP program which is providing Guam homeowners impacted by Typhoon Mawar with a temporary roof allowing them to live in their homes while they wait for more permanent repairs to take place. (U.S. Army photo by Frederick Hoyt)

