Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install [Image 7 of 8]

    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    07.08.2023

    Photo by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Ryan Babauta from the 368th Military Police Company sets a fastener during a temporary, metal roof repair on a home in Dededo, Guam, July 9. Babauta is from the island of Saipan. The temporary roof is part of the Joint Task Force RISEUP program which is providing Guam homeowners impacted by Typhoon Mawar with a temporary roof allowing them to live in their homes while they wait for more permanent repairs to take place. (U.S. Army photo by Frederick Hoyt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 7907905
    VIRIN: 230709-A-VM618-1007
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force RISEUP Roof Install [Image 8 of 8], by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install
    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install
    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install
    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install
    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install
    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install
    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install
    Task Force RISEUP Roof Install

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Typhoon Mawar
    RISEUP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT