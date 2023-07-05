Task Force RISEUP Roof Install

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Ryan Babauta from the 368th Military Police Company sets a fastener during a temporary, metal roof repair on a home in Dededo, Guam, July 9. Babauta is from the island of Saipan. The temporary roof is part of the Joint Task Force RISEUP program which is providing Guam homeowners impacted by Typhoon Mawar with a temporary roof allowing them to live in their homes while they wait for more permanent repairs to take place. (U.S. Army photo by Frederick Hoyt)

