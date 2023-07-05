389th Fighter Generation Squadron CoC

U.S. Air Force Maj. Carrie Dumlao, 389th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, assumes command during the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 23, 2023. During this change of command ceremony, Maj. Reis Griffin III relinquished command to Maj. Dumlao. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)

