    389th Fighter Generation Squadron CoC [Image 1 of 5]

    389th Fighter Generation Squadron CoC

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Reis Griffin III (Left), 389th Fighter Generation Squadron outgoing commander and Maj. Carrie Dumlao, 389th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, sit during the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 23, 2023. During this change of command ceremony, Maj. Griffin III relinquished command to Maj. Dumlao. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Commander
    Change of Command
    389th Fighter Generation Squadron

