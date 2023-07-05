389th Fighter Generation Squadron CoC

U.S. Air Force Airmen render a final salute to Maj. Reis Griffin III, 389th Fighter Generation Squadron outgoing commander during the 389th Fighter Generation Squadron change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, June 23, 2023. During this change of command ceremony, Maj. Griffin III relinquished command to Maj. Carrie Dumlao. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Martinez)

