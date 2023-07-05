A student of Big Brothers Big Sisters sits in the cockpit of an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a visit to the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, June 27, 2023. Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that pairs a child with a mentor with the focus of helping that child reach their full potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.12.2023 16:01 Photo ID: 7907534 VIRIN: 230627-F-TV976-1065 Resolution: 4356x6534 Size: 1.85 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Big Brothers Big Sisters visit the 58th Special Operations Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.