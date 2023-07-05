Big Brothers Big Sisters visit the 58th Special Operations Wing

A student of Big Brothers Big Sisters and her guardian peer through the window of an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a visit to the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, June 27, 2023. The primary mission of the HH-60G is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations into hostile environments to recover isolated personnel during war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

