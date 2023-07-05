Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Brothers Big Sisters visit the 58th Special Operations Wing

    Big Brothers Big Sisters visit the 58th Special Operations Wing

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Ashley Castillo, 188th Rescue Squadron HH-60 pilot, tells Big Brother Big Sister students about the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a visit to the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, June 27, 2023. Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that pairs a child with a mentor with the focus of helping that child reach their full potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 7907533
    VIRIN: 230627-F-TV976-1122
    Resolution: 6642x4428
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Brothers Big Sisters visit the 58th Special Operations Wing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HH-60G
    Kirtland
    MC-130J
    Big Brothers Big Sisters
    58th SOW

