Big Brothers Big Sisters visit the 58th Special Operations Wing

1st Lt. Ashley Castillo, 188th Rescue Squadron HH-60 pilot, tells Big Brother Big Sister students about the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a visit to the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, June 27, 2023. Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that pairs a child with a mentor with the focus of helping that child reach their full potential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 16:01
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
