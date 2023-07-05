Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG23; A400M Atlas familiarization flight

    MG23; A400M Atlas familiarization flight

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Fry, Air Mobility Command inspector general, looks out the window of a Royal Air Force A400M Atlas during a familiarization flight over Hawaii during Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Coalition
    interoperability
    AMC
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

