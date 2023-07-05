A Royal New Zealand Air Force aviator looks out the window of a Royal Air Force A400M Atlas during a familiarization flight over Hawaii during Mobility Guardian 23, July 10, 2023. MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States - operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2023 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7906881
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-DB615-1074
|Resolution:
|5042x3355
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MG23; A400M Atlas familiarization flight [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
